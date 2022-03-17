Jacks are playing in 6th NCAA Tournament as they look for first win Thursday against Providence

BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) -It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly ten years to the day that South Dakota State made their first appearance in the NCAA Division One Tournament.

Since that time they’ve become somewhat of a regular making their sixth appearance this season with colorful characters like Mike Daum and Nate Wolters, and of course a memorable mascot.

“It’s a cool nickname I think is a part of it! It’s a cool logo so I do think that plays a part in it. We’ve had terrific players, guys that represent our program in a fantastic way. And what maybe makes this team help the brand but maybe even more special is it seems it’s more of a group effort.” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says.

It might also explain why, in era where there is constant turnover due to the ease of transferring, the Jackrabbits have mostly held on to their best players.

“They were the first school to contact me, they’ve always believed in me from the jump. I’m a big loyalty guy. There was always people talking about it but my loyalty was with South Dakota State and I didn’t want to be with nobody else.” SDSU Senior Douglas Wilson says.

Even as some of their leaders have departed. Henderson’s predecessors TJ Otzelberger and Scott Nagy each moved on and are in this year’s NCAA Tournament, only furthering the program’s reputation.

“Scott started it. And how he went through the transition, and there was a few lean years there for him, and for him to be able to right the ship with coach Klinkefus, who’s on my staff now, I give a lot of credit to those guys. But what’s it say about the program? It’s on solid ground that’s for sure.” Henderson says.

Yet there’s one thing missing-an NCAA Tournament win. Though they’ve been close in most of their games, SDSU is 0-5 in the Big Dance, a void this year’s group hopes to fill.

“It would be something huge and that’s something that could take this program up to the next step.” SDSU Senior Guard Alex Arians says.

And coming up in sports we’ll talk about what the Jacks have to do to pull off a first round upset. With SDSU at the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo I’m Zach Borg, Dakota News Now.

