March 16th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -#5 This goal will go down in family lore as the SF Flyers edged Sioux Center in Overtime Friday when Nick Lohr re-directed the pass from Jorgen Kouri.

Play #4 goes to the Rock Valley boys who made the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines into their own personal launching pad, especially Landyn Van Kekerix as they went on to win the 2-A state title in impressive fashion.

I love play #3. The Hamlin girls made it all the way to state title game thanks to great shooting. This wasn’t any Ally Oops, it was an amazing shot from her knees by Ally Abraham as the Chargers went on a 24-0 run to beat SF Christian in their opening round win.

This play merit’s recognition as #2. Jake Merritt of the Brookings Rangers between the legs with the re-direct and his team went on to win another State Hockey championship as well.

And at Number One, the Viborg-Hurley girls were the #8 seed at the State “B” tournament but they knocked off #1 Thursday and Molly Mason’s team went on to win the State “B” title. And they certainly earned it!

And those are your Plays of the Week!

