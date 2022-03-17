Not as Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a mixed bag of cloud cover across the region for our St. Patrick’s Day. More sun to the north and more cloud cover in the south, but it should still be a nice day. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the north to the mid 50s in the southwest. While it’s going to be cooler than it has been, we’ll still be above average for this time of year. Friday is looking like a similar day with highs still in the 50s, but more sunshine around the region.

Temperatures will warm back up over the weekend! Highs Saturday should be in the 60s for most of us. Spring begins on Sunday and we’ll be in the 60s and 70s across the area with more sunshine. The wind will be picking up which will lead to our next storm system we are tracking. Rain is on the way for Monday and Tuesday along with breezy conditions sticking around. We’ll cool down for next Tuesday and Wednesday, down to the 40s for highs. This does look to mainly stay as rain, but some snow may occur in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will rebound at the end of next week back to the 40s and 50s.

