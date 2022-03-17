Police Chief making better race relations a “very high” priority

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Julian Beaudoin is a high-profile leader of the black community in Sioux Falls.

The director of the South Dakota African-American History Museum is also a state law enforcement officer who also had this observation about the city’s police force:

“There are a fair amount of cops in this community specifically who will be very intentional about going into diverse communities,” Beaudoin said. “Very intentional about communication with those individuals when there is no problem.”

He says those officers only get out of their cars to arrest people, not get to know them. He calls that toxic and harmful.

“Especially with kids,” Beaudoin said. “We don’t want to be around when they’re taking mom and dad to jail. That’s not what we should be here for. We should be here for community support. We should be the biggest community advocates. But, even aside from that, we should be the biggest role model this community has.”

The good news, Beaudoin says, is a lot of officers are also engaging with “communities of color,” with Police Chief John Thum leading the way.

“He has the history of doing just that,” Beaudoin said.

In his 40-minute interview with Dakota News Now on Monday, Thum addressed a wide array of things being done to further the safety of all ethnic communities in Sioux Falls, from diversity training to the transparency of the policy manuals, to continued public discussions on race relations. He’s been the SFPD’s representative in several forums and wants to have more.

“You can look at my career,” Thum said, “and from early on, I recognized the importance of really building relationships and understanding the community you serve.”

The Lincoln High and University of Sioux Falls graduate grew up in the central part of Sioux Falls. His first newspaper route was in Pettigrew Heights, near downtown, which has a heavy minority population and, traditionally, a higher crime rate than most of the city.

When he became an SFPD officer, Pettigrew Heights was his first beat, and then he patrolled the northeast part of the city — “the most diverse part in the state, especially if you look at the different corridors there, the communities represented: Immigrants, refugees, people from all over the world.”

“You quickly understand the importance of understanding, of having communications and speaking with people.”

Thum, who had rocks buzz by his ear in the Empire Mall riot following the racially charged George Floyd peaceful protest rally in 2020, considers race relations between the SFPD and minority communities a very high priority.

This involves many dynamics, from youth programs to the community resource program Beaudoin said could have an “absolutely amazing” impact. The Community Resource Officers help resolve community-oriented policing issues and to make connections with the City of Sioux Falls’ diverse communities.

Another project, launched in 2018 under Thum’s predecessor Matt Burns, is the City Ambassador program, which builds contacts and relationships within different racial, religious, ethnic, and civic groups. The 16 different ambassadors are liaisons between the police department and their respective groups/races/religions/ethnicities.

Community Ambassador members receive training where they get an in-depth look at the SFPD, the use of force policy, the complaint process, and the community outreach events in which officers participate. This includes training in 911 calls, SWAT teams, K-9 units, and handling gangs.

Otto Garcia is the ambassador for the Hispanic community, and he said Lations and Hispanics in Sioux Falls have a natural fear of police officers.

“If you are near Hispanics, you see a police officer coming or a police unit, and you are going to hear this — ‘La Chota!’ — ‘Hey, the cops are here!’ So many people go with that fear, not because they’ve been abused, but because they’ve seen people in other places being abused by police officers.”

Garcia referred to places like Los Angeles, from where he moved to Sioux Falls six years ago.

He noticed the SFPD had no Hispanic chaplains at the time and told the SFPD. It wasn’t long before it appointed him in that role. And not long after that, he became the first Hispanic city ambassador.

“We are the middle man between the community and the police,” Garcia said. “If the community has a complaint or has a message to get across to the police department, they all come to us. We bring it to them, or if the police want to bring some information to the community, the same thing. They will come to us, and we’ll bring the message.”

For the most part, there haven’t been many complaints, Garcia said, and he does not know of any officers intentionally seeking arrests like the ones Beaudoin said have patrolled the black neighborhoods.

In fact, “I speak to people in their late 20′s and early 30′s, and I’ll hear good comments,” Garcia said, adding that the ambassadors from the Muslim and African-American communities have given the SFPD high marks, as well.

One reason is the occasional soccer games between the police and different ethnic groups.

“It brings a healthy feeling for the other group,” Garcia said. “When they see a police officer on the street, they won’t run. They say ‘Hey,’ because they already have that relationship. But if you give fear to the community, the moment they see police officers, they’re going to start running away, or be afraid.”

That “healthy feeling” exactly what Beaudoin is hopes see to see more within the black community.

“We shouldn’t be going into communities just to arrest mom and dad or brother and sister,” Beaudoin said, “because what’s the kid going to think of us five to ten years later down the road when they have to give us a call? The first thing they’re going to think is ‘I don’t to call (a police officer) because he hurt my mom. I don’t want to call them because they hurt my dad.’ No, we should be very intentional about going in and building those relationships so that people are comfortable to call us when they need us, but also comfortable being around us when they don’t need us.”

That is why Thum says the biggest lynchpin for things to keep improving is connecting with young people.

Programs in recent years have included “Snickers and Stickers” on Halloween, “Fishing with Kids,” and what Thum calls an “outstanding” school resource officer program with the Sioux Falls School District. Plans for a new youth soccer program involving the SFPD are expected to roll out sometime this summer.

And the chief also said he understands the need for more minority officers who represent the communities they serve, calling it a “focal point for law enforcement, just because of the high stakes, really high consequence work that we do.”

The non-white population of Sioux Falls is 15 percent, while 10 percent of the 284 officers in the SFPD identify as non-white. But bringing more minorities onto the staff is “easier said than done.”

“It comes down to increasing that pool of applicants, and once that pool of applicants increases, we have more people to draw from and now we can look and see if that translates.”

Translation: The pool of people wanting to become police officers is more shallow than Thum would prefer, which makes for few minority applicants.

He figures the best way to ensure that number builds, goes back to youth outreach, and growing some of Sioux Falls’s future officers from right in those minority neighborhoods.

Thum wanted to be a police officer when he was growing up. A lot of kids did. Some still do.

“But sometimes over time, those childhood dreams fall away, or they’re not necessarily supported,” Thum said. “So, I think what you’ll hear from us a lot is we want to reach communities who have identified people in their community who will want to go pursue this path in law enforcement, and how can we partner and work together to make that possible? And again, a lot of times it comes down to kids, and we may not see results five, ten years, down the road, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth pursuing.

“That’s the story for Sioux Falls in the next five to ten years is ‘how do we invest in youth, and how do we make a difference in their lives.”

