Providence wins the NCAA Tournament

Providence wins NCAA Tournament(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits took on Providence at the Midwest Regional in Buffalo, NY Thursday.

The Jacks got off to a fast start with 2 alley-oop dunks by Doug Wilson from Baylor Scheierman, taking a 17-15 lead.

Scheierman would lead SDSU in scoring with 18 points. But SDSU was held to 6 points in just under 12 minutes to end the half with the Friars up by 8.

The lead grew to 14 before Eric Henderson’s team rallied to within 3 with just over a minute to play. But Providence held on to win 66-57, snapping SDSU’s 21 game winning streak.

Zach Borg is in Buffalo with the Jacks and will have a complete recap of the game tonight on Dakota News Now with reactions from the Jackrabbits.

SDSU finished the season with a 30-5 record. Murray State was the only other Division One school with 30 wins heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The final score was 66-57.

