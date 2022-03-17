Providence wins the NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits took on Providence at the Midwest Regional in Buffalo, NY Thursday.

The Jacks got off to a fast start with 2 alley-oop dunks by Doug Wilson from Baylor Scheierman, taking a 17-15 lead.

Scheierman would lead SDSU in scoring with 18 points. But SDSU was held to 6 points in just under 12 minutes to end the half with the Friars up by 8.

The lead grew to 14 before Eric Henderson’s team rallied to within 3 with just over a minute to play. But Providence held on to win 66-57, snapping SDSU’s 21 game winning streak.

Zach Borg is in Buffalo with the Jacks and will have a complete recap of the game tonight on Dakota News Now with reactions from the Jackrabbits.

SDSU finished the season with a 30-5 record. Murray State was the only other Division One school with 30 wins heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The final score was 66-57.

Tough to see @GoJacksMBB come off the floor for the final time. Helluva season and fight to the finish. (@GoJacksSDSU #MarchMadness) pic.twitter.com/6vceUk4b34 — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) March 17, 2022

