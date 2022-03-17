Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: One dead, active cases and hospitalizations down

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to South Dakota Health Officials, one person has died due to COVID-19, active cases continue a downward trend, hospitalizations are also down.

The Department of Health reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,871. The person that died was 80-years-old or older.

Reports show active cases and hospitalizations are on a decreasing trend as seen this week.

Active cases are down slightly, now at 2,635 officials say.

The decrease in hospitalizations has also only decreased slightly, reaching 65 people who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, health officials report.

There are also 50 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases that have been reported.

Recent reports also say nearly three dozen companies worldwide will soon start making generic versions of Pfizer’s coronavirus pill, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool negotiated the deal on Thursday.

The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that agreements signed with 35 companies should help make Pfizer’s antiviral nirmatrelvir, or Paxlovoid, available to more than half of the world’s population.

