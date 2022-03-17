Survey finds half of party-starved South Dakota parents plan to Spring Break this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past couple of years have been challenging for parents, who may have suffered anything from Covid, job losses, career uncertainty, the adjustment of working from home, or strained relationships.

“It’s not just students who need a break after the past couple of years,” says Rose Ackermann, Executive Editor at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. “Mom and Dad deserve a bit of fun of their own, too! Hopefully without as much alcohol involved as their kids though!”

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 4,730 parents to ascertain whether spring break was something that parents planned for themselves this year. They discovered that a whopping 57% of South Dakota parents are going on their very own spring break with friends.

Interactive map shows % of parents on spring break and the top 3 destinations of choice

Key West is the top destination for South Dakota parents.

Dads in South Dakota are keener than moms to party this Spring Break.

Interactive map showing the % of parents on Spring Break.

The survey found that dads just had the edge over moms who wanted to go away and cut loose. Parents in South Dakota were also quizzed on where they are partying this Spring, below are the ranked locations according to popularity.

1. Key West, Florida, where the bars offer dancing and live music - there’s a great range of beaches to choose from, including the kilometer-long Smathers Beach. The fishing is particularly good, and museums and galleries for those who want a bit of culture between cocktails.

2. South Padre Island, Texas. If the 50,000 watt sound system of Rockstar Beach isn’t enough to keep the party going all vacation, perhaps the plethora of bars, clubs, and live music venues are! What makes this spot so popular is the location. The 24 miles of beaches are situated on the tip of Texas, right in the Gulf of Mexico.

3. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, offers visitors a colorful nightlife with pool parties and world-famous musicians! If 24 hour partying isn’t for you, there are always adventures in the sea in the form of snorkeling, diving, and deep-sea fishing!

4. Las Vegas, Nevada. The gambling mecca of Las Vegas, where casinos, all-you-can-eat buffets, and ridiculously over-the-top hotel suites may make up for the lack of ocean-bathing opportunities.

5. Panama City Beach, Florida. The self-declared hometown of “The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches”, Panama City Beach in Florida.

6. Miami Beach, Florida, with its art deco strip of South Beach and many beachfront bars and cafes adding to the appeal.

7. Cancun, Mexico, with its white sandy beaches, high-rise hotels, and exuberant nightlife. The lure of cocktails, palm trees, and serious tanning puts Cancún in the forefront of vacation locations during spring break. When not dancing till the early hours, the sea is the perfect place to test out your water sports skills!

