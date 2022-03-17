Avera Medical Minute
USD’s Chloe Lamb talks about what it’s meant to be a SD native playing for the Coyotes

Native South Dakota wrapping great career with Coyotes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women took off for Waco, TX today where they will play OLE MISS Friday in the NCAA Tournament. And for Onida native Chloe Lamb it’s been an incredible ride representing her state throughout her brilliant career.

Photo-Journalist Sam Tastad talked with Chloe before they left about what this has meant to her.

Chloe Lamb says, “Growing up I never thought this is what I would be doing. I always told people I didn’t really know what I was doing in the recruiting process

so I was really open to any and everything. But I will say, there was one point in time though I wanted to be here and wear South Dakota across my chest.”

“I couldn’t ask for anything greater than what I have experienced here.”

“So the state tournaments are going on, I thought those games were the biggest of my life. I thought they were a big deal and now looking back, you compare those ones to these ones now. They’ve been a lot of fun and its great to reflect on those days too.”

“I have had a lot of great supporters behind me, a lot of great mentors, to be able to kind live this for them for them.”

“It’s good to do it in front of a bunch of people too, all the people we love. I get a lot of love from back home. I have a lot of great supporters, they make me feel pretty special.”

Sam Tastad asks, What’s it like to play your whole career in South Dakota?

Chloe says, “I don’t know if I have ever been asked that or recognized that I guess. That’s something I am proud of, to get to do that and stay in South Dakota, and have opportunity from home and have them come and watch and see them throughout my career. I know how proud of they are and how appreciative I am of them. So I just feel very loved for sure.”

