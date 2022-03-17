USD’s Jeniah Ugofsky talks about the “normal” environment as Coyotes arrive in Waco

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) -Chloe and her USD teammates arrived in Waco tonight where they gathered for dinner. They will take the floor tomorrow for practice as they prepare for Friday’s game with OLE Miss... Cooper will have a preview tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

It’s a great experience for these players like Harrisburg native Jeniah Ugofsky. “It feels a lot different than last year. We were more secluded and more on our own last year. But this year it feels more like a really journey. My freshman year the NCAA Tournament unfortunately got cancelled. But now we’re here and it feels like every bit of the dream I grew up wanting.”

The Coyotes play Ole Miss Friday at 12:30 in a first round game. The Coyotes are a 10 seed and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

