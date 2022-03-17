Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD’s Jeniah Ugofsky talks about the “normal” environment as Coyotes arrive in Waco

Coyotes finally get to enjoy a more normal environment at NCAA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) -Chloe and her USD teammates arrived in Waco tonight where they gathered for dinner. They will take the floor tomorrow for practice as they prepare for Friday’s game with OLE Miss... Cooper will have a preview tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

It’s a great experience for these players like Harrisburg native Jeniah Ugofsky. “It feels a lot different than last year. We were more secluded and more on our own last year. But this year it feels more like a really journey. My freshman year the NCAA Tournament unfortunately got cancelled. But now we’re here and it feels like every bit of the dream I grew up wanting.”

The Coyotes play Ole Miss Friday at 12:30 in a first round game. The Coyotes are a 10 seed and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
File
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
The Sioux Falls City Council got it’s first look at the plan to reshape Falls Park, recognizing...
Falls Park receives master plan update for the future
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Springfield corrections officer enters plea on terroristic threats, domestic violence
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

Jacks prepare for Providence as 13 seed that many are picking for upset win at NCAA Tourney
Jackrabbits are the 13th seed, but many expect the m to pull a first sound upset of Providence
Onida's Chloe Lamb talks about what it's meant to play for USD
USD’s Chloe Lamb talks about what it’s meant to be a SD native playing for the Coyotes
Eric Peterson meets the press as new USD Men's Basketball Coach
Eric Peterson wants to keep the core of his new team together at South Dakota
Damion Hahn likes where his wrestlers are at heading into Nationals Thursday
Damion Hahn likes where his SDSU wrestlers are at as they compete in Nationals starting Thursday
March 16th Plays of the Week
March 16th Plays of the Week