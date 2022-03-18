Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The 13th annual Compass Center Gala tonight

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Compass Center is hosting its annual fundraising gala tonight at 5:30 pm. It will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Executive Director Michelle Trent joined us this morning to tell us more about the event and what to expect.

Tickets are still available: https://thecompasscenter.org/events/the-compass-center-gala-2021/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
Dakota Cash
Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
Sioux Falls man’s death blamed on Covid vaccine
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

Latest News

Great Plains Zoo's new squirrel monkey
Great Plains Zoo’s new baby squirrel monkey gets a name
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
Sioux Falls man’s death blamed on Covid vaccine
Kalen Garry was preparing for the State B Boys Basketball tournament in Aberdeen when he found...
Kalen Garry named Gatorade Player of the Year
Avera Medical Minute: Springing into action