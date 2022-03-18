The City reaches a settlement on the downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken provided an update on Downtown Development Project at the Commission Room, City Hall.

Settlement underway

The City of Sioux Falls has entered into a settlement agreement with Village River Group, LLC (“VRG”) terminating the development agreement for the project known as Village on the River.

“Yesterday I signed the agreement that resolves the litigation surrounding the Village on the River parking ramp project,” said TenHaken. “We are now able to chart the path forward for both the short-term appearance and long-term development of the downtown parking ramp.”

The City will be refunding VRG $500,000 for a portion of the hard costs they put into building components in the initial project. The City decided to refund VRG because those components will remain on the property and be of use for when The City finds a new partner to take on another opportunity for developing the site.

The settlement also includes reimbursement of $150,000 in developer costs that were paid out by VRG. TenHaken said moving forward his office will not approach the future development project the same way.

The City is looking for a development partner

Moving forward, the private development will select a partner to add to the exciting growth going on downtown.

“We want to maximize that site,” said TenHaken. We’re more focused on doing things right than doing things quick. We’re not committing to any timeline.”

Anyone can submit a project plan to maximize the development and TenHaken says, “Ultimately we will select a partner who will use this site to add to the exciting growth that is already taking place downtown.”

