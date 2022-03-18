Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
Dakota Cash
Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

Latest News

(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
SD House lawmakers discuss disagreement with Noem over impeachment, budget in roundtable
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature