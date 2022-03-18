Great Plains Zoo’s new baby squirrel monkey gets a name

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) team announced the name of their new baby squirrel monkey.

In a press release, the GPZ team said they want to thank all the community members who voted and contributed to enrichment for GPZ primates. Voting was open March 1-15 for the following four names:

• NJ

• Miri

• Lolo

• Caco Baby

The winning name is Lolo.

Lolo, born Feb. 1 to mother Daphne, continues to thrive. Because Lolo appears healthy and is still riding on mom’s back and bravely exploring branches with its hands, or clinging to her front while nursing, we do not know the sex of the baby. The veterinary team continues to give them space to bond uninterrupted.

Squirrel monkey babies ride on their mother’s back for approximately 10 weeks, before slowly beginning to explore on their own. They remain dependent on their mother for 10-12 months.

