Highlights from the Boys State Basketball Tournaments that are underway in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City
Harrisburg wins triple OT thriller at Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 boys State Basketball tournaments tipped off Thursday.
In the “AA” in Sioux Falls, top-ranked Roosevelt escaped an upset with a 57-49 win over Yankton. But the game of the day was the second afternoon contest that went to triple overtime with Harrisburg edging Mitchell 78-77. In the evening session O’Gorman rolled past Lincoln 57-34 in the first game and then it was Washington and Jefferson rounding out the day.
In the Class “B” tournament in Aberdeen, Gatorade Player of the Year Kalen Garry led top-ranked DeSmet past Waubay-Summit 60-28 and Potter County then beat Aberdeen Christian 63-48. In the evening games Lower Brule edged Castlewood 51-48 and it was White River over Freeman Academy/Marion 75-70 in the final game of the night.
At the Class “A” in Rapid City, top-ranked Dakota Valley got a battle from SF Christian before prevailing 62-56. They will fave Flandreau in the semi’s after the Fliers beat Groton Area 50-36. In the evening games St. Thomas More beat Lakota Tech 63-53. And then it was Winner and Sioux Valley in the finale with the Cossacks prevailing 58-54.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.