Highlights from the Boys State Basketball Tournaments that are underway in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 boys State Basketball tournaments tipped off Thursday.

In the “AA” in Sioux Falls, top-ranked Roosevelt escaped an upset with a 57-49 win over Yankton. But the game of the day was the second afternoon contest that went to triple overtime with Harrisburg edging Mitchell 78-77. In the evening session O’Gorman rolled past Lincoln 57-34 in the first game and then it was Washington and Jefferson rounding out the day.

In the Class “B” tournament in Aberdeen, Gatorade Player of the Year Kalen Garry led top-ranked DeSmet past Waubay-Summit 60-28 and Potter County then beat Aberdeen Christian 63-48. In the evening games Lower Brule edged Castlewood 51-48 and it was White River over Freeman Academy/Marion 75-70 in the final game of the night.

At the Class “A” in Rapid City, top-ranked Dakota Valley got a battle from SF Christian before prevailing 62-56. They will fave Flandreau in the semi’s after the Fliers beat Groton Area 50-36. In the evening games St. Thomas More beat Lakota Tech 63-53. And then it was Winner and Sioux Valley in the finale with the Cossacks prevailing 58-54.

