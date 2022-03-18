Kalen Garry named Gatorade Player of the Year

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kalen Garry was preparing for the State B Boys Basketball tournament in Aberdeen when he found out that he was the South Dakota Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

It was his athletic director that told him. At first, he couldn’t believe it.

”It didn’t feel real at first. It felt real to me as soon as I posted it on social media. I was like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’ I’m so thankful for our community, my teammates throughout the years. It’s just a blessing,” said Kalen.

Kalen’s parents were just as excited when they heard the news.

”Yesterday morning, we were decorating the bus and out athletic director came up and told us about it, that Kalen got Gatorade Player of the Year, and of course I had tears in my eyes,” said Donita Garry, Kalen’s mother.

What Kalen’s parents are most proud of, however, is his commitment to the team over the individual.

”Personal achievements are nice, but I’m all about the team. I just want to make my teammates better and go out with them every night and compete and have fun,” said Kalen.

”He’s a team player, and we’re very happy and proud,” said Donita.

Kalen’s father, Bob, was part of the De Smet basketball team in 1981, when they came in 5th place at the state tournament. Bob says he’s proud of his son’s time as a Bulldog.

”He’s been a great bulldog his whole life, so it’s just fun to watch him play and go out and compete and have fun,” Bob said.

Kalen and the Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the tournament and won their first game 60-28 over Waubay-Summit Thursday.

As for the future, Kalen is heading just 45 minutes down the road to SDSU to become a Jackrabbit this fall. He’s excited to play close to home.

”Just to be 45 minutes away from home, and my family can come watch me. I always dreamed of being a Jackrabbit when I was a little kid, going to the games and stuff. So, I’m really excited to go up there and put the work in and hopefully have some success,” said Kalen.

Kalen says the only thing he’s hoping for this weekend is a state championship title with his team.

