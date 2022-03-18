Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven South Dakota songwriters will showcase their own work on the same stage as three Nashville songwriters during “The Sounds of Nashville.”

The show is set to kick off at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Friday at 7 p.m.

“We know everybody coming through the door is here to listen to our music and that is probably the most exciting thing I’ve done in a long time,” said a South Dakota musician, Weston Frank.

Casey Wilson, a musician in The Barn Flies is looking forward to getting to tell his story during this intimate performance.

“I grew up being a rodeo cowboy since I was little and it’s just part of my identity now. I shoe horses is what I do for a living now. I’m a Ferrier, and a lot of my writing revolves around that because that’s what I know the most,” Wilson said.

While the local performers are excited to share the stage with Nashville songwriters, it’s also an opportunity to hear their friends perform.

“Chance like this is really cool, because for once everybody you’ve connected with, talked to, worked with, maybe sent a gig to, you get to be here with them tonight and listen to them play,” said Frank.

It’s building up to be a very special show.

“You’re being vulnerable a little bit and letting people into that inner part of you,” said Wilson.

Tickets for the event are still available at BoxOffice.WashingtonPavilion.Org.

