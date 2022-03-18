Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”

Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven South Dakota songwriters will showcase their own work on the same stage as three Nashville songwriters during “The Sounds of Nashville.”

The show is set to kick off at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Friday at 7 p.m.

“We know everybody coming through the door is here to listen to our music and that is probably the most exciting thing I’ve done in a long time,” said a South Dakota musician, Weston Frank.

Casey Wilson, a musician in The Barn Flies is looking forward to getting to tell his story during this intimate performance.

“I grew up being a rodeo cowboy since I was little and it’s just part of my identity now. I shoe horses is what I do for a living now. I’m a Ferrier, and a lot of my writing revolves around that because that’s what I know the most,” Wilson said.

While the local performers are excited to share the stage with Nashville songwriters, it’s also an opportunity to hear their friends perform.

“Chance like this is really cool, because for once everybody you’ve connected with, talked to, worked with, maybe sent a gig to, you get to be here with them tonight and listen to them play,” said Frank.

It’s building up to be a very special show.

“You’re being vulnerable a little bit and letting people into that inner part of you,” said Wilson.

Tickets for the event are still available at BoxOffice.WashingtonPavilion.Org.

Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
Dakota Cash
Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
Sioux Falls man’s death blamed on Covid vaccine
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

Latest News

Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”