Marty Heathcote retires from Dakota News Now after 44 years

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marty Heathcote says goodbye to Dakota News Now, retiring after 44 years.

Heathcote has been an engineer helping the station run smoothly for the last 44 years. He recently announced his plans to retire and Friday, March 18 happens to be his last day.

Staff, along with his family, honored Marty for his dedication and service over the years.

We wish you well Marty!

