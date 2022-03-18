Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Close again, but SDSU drops heartbreaker to Providence

Jackrabbits fall to 0-6 in Division One Big Dance after 66-57 defeat
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in their last four trips to March Madness the South Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed by three or less inside the final two minutes and were on the verge of springing the kind of upset this tournament is so beloved for.

Only to come up just a bit short.

South Dakota State fell to the Providence Friars today 66-57 today in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, New York.

State had clawed back from as many as 14 down to get to within three and seemed poised for getting a chance to tie with 36 seconds left when a late foul was whistled against Douglas Wilson on a Friar three point shot that essentially put the game out of reach after free throws were made.

Click on the video viewer to hear from SDSU and see their emotional final moments after the loss. Check out our sports page for more coverage as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
File
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
The Sioux Falls City Council got it’s first look at the plan to reshape Falls Park, recognizing...
Falls Park receives master plan update for the future
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Augustana College moves building
Augustana University continues large transformations to physical campus

Latest News

Wife of SDSU men's basketball coach Eric Henderson
NCAA Tournament fulfilling part of basketball journey for SDSU coach Eric Henderson’s wife Alicia
Jacks prepare for Providence as 13 seed that many are picking for upset win at NCAA Tourney
Jackrabbits are the 13th seed, but many expect the m to pull a first sound upset of Providence
Onida's Chloe Lamb talks about what it's meant to play for USD
USD’s Chloe Lamb talks about what it’s meant to be a SD native playing for the Coyotes
Eric Peterson meets the press as new USD Men's Basketball Coach
Eric Peterson wants to keep the core of his new team together at South Dakota