NCAA TOURNAMENT: Close again, but SDSU drops heartbreaker to Providence

BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in their last four trips to March Madness the South Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed by three or less inside the final two minutes and were on the verge of springing the kind of upset this tournament is so beloved for.

Only to come up just a bit short.

South Dakota State fell to the Providence Friars today 66-57 today in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, New York.

State had clawed back from as many as 14 down to get to within three and seemed poised for getting a chance to tie with 36 seconds left when a late foul was whistled against Douglas Wilson on a Friar three point shot that essentially put the game out of reach after free throws were made.

Click on the video viewer to hear from SDSU and see their emotional final moments after the loss. Check out our sports page for more coverage as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.