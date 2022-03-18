NCAA Tournament: Thursday highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Here’s a look at March Madness games from Thursday. Scroll down for more.

Close again, but SDSU drops heartbreaker to Providence: For the third time in their last four trips to March Madness the South Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed by three or less inside the final two minutes and were on the verge of springing the kind of upset this tournament is so beloved for.

Only to come up just a bit short.

Richmond ousts 5th-seeded Iowa with 67-63 1st-round win: Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 Gonzaga comes alive late to race past Georgia St 93-72: Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and top overall seed Gonzaga struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State for 30 minutes before pulling away late for a 93-72 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Peter’s shocks No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in OT: The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

Arkansas hangs on for 75-71 win over 13th-seeded Vermont: Stanley Umude scored 21 points, JD Notae scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and No. 4 seed Arkansas hung on for a 75-71 victory over 13th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Teddy Buckets: New Mexico State upsets UConn 70-63 in NCAA: Teddy Allen scored 37 points and New Mexico State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time almost three decades, upsetting fifth-seeded Connecticut 70-63 to become the second No. 12 seed to advance out of the first round.

Defending champ Baylor opens with 85-49 win over Norfolk St: Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points and defending national champion Baylor opened the NCAA Tournament with an 85-49 victory over Norfolk State.

UCLA avoids upset with late surge, holds off Akron 57-53: Tyger Campbell rescued UCLA from a potential upset, scoring eight straight points late in the second half as the fourth-seeded Bruins rallied for a 57-53 win over No. 13 seed Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State edges San Francisco 92-87 in overtime: KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63: Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard. He helped the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee uses balanced offense to beat Longwood 88-56: Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Tennessee pounded Longwood 88-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, showing exactly why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed.

Top seed Kansas opens 50th NCAA with 83-56 win over TSU: Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern.

Creighton rallies, gets 72-69 OT victory over San Diego St: Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied for a 72-69 victory over San Diego State in an NCAA Tournament opener.

