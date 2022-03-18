Avera Medical Minute
SDSU men react to Thursday’s loss to Providence at NCAA Tournament

Jacks fall short after fast start in NCAA Tournament in Buffalo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUFFALO, NY (Dakota News Now) -The 13th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits took on Providence at the Midwest Regional in Buffalo, NY Thursday. The Jacks got off to a fast start with 2 ally-oop dunks by Doug Wilson from Baylor Scheierman, taking a 17-15 lead. Scheierman would lead SDSU in scoring with 18 points. But SDSU was held to 6 points in just under 12 minutes to end the half with the Friars up by 8. The lead grew to 14 before Eric Henderson’s team rallied to within 3 with just over a minute to play. But Providence held on to win 66-57, snapping SDSU’s 21 game winning streak.

Charlie Easley, SDSU Guard says, “We fought all game, we fought to get back in the game and just a couple of tough breaks didn’t go our way. The foul call on that 3. Stuff just didn’t go our way in the end.”

SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says,”These guys, we came in confident and we expected to compete and we just fell a little short.”

Ed Cooley, Providence Coach says, “The team we played today is as good as any team we played this year because of preparation and how much they spread the floor.”

Baylor Scheierman, Summit League MVP says, “We were really excited about this opportunity and were excited to make a run and obviously now that it’s over it’s tough. Regardless of what happened here today our season wasn’t defined just by what happened in this game.”

SDSU finished the season with a 30-5 record. Murray State was the only other Division One school with 30 wins heading into the NCAA Tournament.

We are not allowed to post highlights of the game.

