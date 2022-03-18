Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU Women beat Ohio in first round WNIT game at Frost Arena

Jacks dominate Bobcats for 24th win of the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women are getting to play more basketball after being left out of the NCAA field. The Jackrabbits hosted Ohio University at Frost Area Thursday night. And they rolled to their 24th win of the season with a dominating 87-57 win. Freshman Haileigh Timmer in her first start had a career-high 24 points. Paiton Burckhard was next with 16 and Tori Nelson 15 as 5 Jackrabbits were in double figures.

They will host Minnesota in Round Two of the WNIT Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at Frost Arena.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
File
Jail time for South Dakota man whose marijuana brownies sickened seniors
The Sioux Falls City Council got it’s first look at the plan to reshape Falls Park, recognizing...
Falls Park receives master plan update for the future
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Augustana College moves building
Augustana University continues large transformations to physical campus

Latest News

Thursday's opening round recap of Boys State Basketball tournaments in SF, Aberdeen and RC
Highlights from the Boys State Basketball Tournaments that are underway in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City
Reactions after SDSU men lose to Providence in NCAA Tournament in Buffalo
SDSU men react to Thursday’s loss to Providence at NCAA Tournament
South Dakota Women prepare for Friday's NCAA game with Ole MISS in Waco, TX
USD women make final preparations from Waco for Friday’s NCAA game with Ole MISS
Thursday's opening round recap of Boys State Basketball tournaments in SF, Aberdeen and RC
Thursday's Boys State Basketball recap from SF, Aberdeen and RC