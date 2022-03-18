SDSU Women beat Ohio in first round WNIT game at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women are getting to play more basketball after being left out of the NCAA field. The Jackrabbits hosted Ohio University at Frost Area Thursday night. And they rolled to their 24th win of the season with a dominating 87-57 win. Freshman Haileigh Timmer in her first start had a career-high 24 points. Paiton Burckhard was next with 16 and Tori Nelson 15 as 5 Jackrabbits were in double figures.

They will host Minnesota in Round Two of the WNIT Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at Frost Arena.

