Sioux Falls officers will be present to police the St. Patrick’s Day parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police share advice and concerns about the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade happening Saturday.

The Sioux Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Parade officially starts Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with The Sioux Falls Police Department anticipates that this will be one of the biggest events that the police department will assist with this year with large crowds expected on account of the parade being canceled the last two years and the nice weather that is anticipated.

Drinking laws in Sioux Falls

Siebenborn says spectators and attendees are reminded that drinking alcohol on public streets and sidewalks is illegal in Sioux Falls and includes the parade and other St. Patrick’s Day events. Siebenborn says officers will be patrolling the area to ensure that no one is walking down the street with an open container of alcohol. People who are drinking alcohol in public could receive a citation with a fine of $132.50.

The City Ordinance that prohibits public consumption of alcohol states: It shall be unlawful for any person to drink or consume or attempt to drink or consume any distilled spirits, wines, and malt beverages, as defined by state laws, in or upon any public street, alley, highway, or public sidewalk.

He also reminded attendees that if they plan to drink at the event, they should have a safe ride home with a designated driver or use a ride share service. Officers will be out throughout the weekend “actively seeking” to arrest drunk drivers and prevent accidents.

Road Closures

A press release states Phillips Avenue will be closed between 10th and 11th Streets for the painting of the Shamrock from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

The parade will start at 2 p.m., closing Phillips Avenue from 5th Street to 14th Street at 1:30 p.m. The route will be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m., depending on the number of parade entries. Phillips Avenue will also be closed from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. from 5th Street to East Falls Park Drive for a 1-mile run that is starting just prior to the parade on the parade route.

Parade entry staging will begin at 12:30 p.m., closing Dakota Avenue and Main Avenue between 11th Street and 14th Street, and 13th Street between Dakota Avenue and Phillips Avenue. The parade and staging will not affect travel on 14th Street.

