Sioux Falls Ranks in 2022′s Top 20 Happiest Cities in America- WalletHub study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A study by WalletHub claims Sioux Falls is one of the top 20 Happiest Cities in America.

March 20 is the International Day of Happiness. In these challenging times, officials say a third of Americans sometimes have trouble making basic decisions due to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022′s Happiest Cities in America in order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives. WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

On a scale with number one being the happiest and 91 being average, Sioux Falls had the following results:

1st – Unemployment Rate

6th – Adequate-Sleep Rate

11th – Commute Time

36th – Separation & Divorce Rate

47th – Depression Rate

For the full report, please visit: WalletHub.Com/edu

