Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Ranks in 2022′s Top 20 Happiest Cities in America- WalletHub study

Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A study by WalletHub claims Sioux Falls is one of the top 20 Happiest Cities in America.

March 20 is the International Day of Happiness. In these challenging times, officials say a third of Americans sometimes have trouble making basic decisions due to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022′s Happiest Cities in America in order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives. WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

On a scale with number one being the happiest and 91 being average, Sioux Falls had the following results:

  • 1st – Unemployment Rate
  • 6th – Adequate-Sleep Rate
  • 11th – Commute Time
  • 36th – Separation & Divorce Rate
  • 47th – Depression Rate

For the full report, please visit: WalletHub.Com/edu

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
Dakota Cash
Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken delivers the annual State of the City address.
LIVE at 2: TenHaken provides significant updates on Downtown Development Project
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Sioux Falls officers will be present to police the St. Patrick’s Day parade
Local songwriters tell their stories at "The Sounds of Nashville"
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”
Local songwriters tell their stories at “The Sounds of Nashville”