South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 4 deaths, 5 additional hospitalizations

The Department of Health reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 2,875. Of those who passed away, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and two were in their eighties or older.

Officials report five additional people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the total number of people currently hospitalized to 70.

Authorities say active cases have decreased by 38 people, bringing the total to 2,597.

Recent COVID research findings

Omicron has stronger staying power on surfaces than other COVID-19 variants, according to new research.

Findings from two recent studies reveal omicron survived about three times as long on surfaces like plastic and skin compared to the original COVID-19 variant.

But researchers said there’s no reason to get overly concerned since the experimental conditions are far more conducive for virus growth than everyday life.

COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death

A Sioux Falls family is still coming to terms with the unexpected death of their 26-year-old son, Joseph.

The Keating family said an autopsy was conducted to investigate what happened to their son. The report found the COVID-19 vaccine was one of the contributing factors to Joseph’s death.

On their website, The Centers for Disease Control representatives say that they are monitoring the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine more than any other immunization in history. There are some very rare but concerning side effects.

