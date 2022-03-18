Avera Medical Minute
USD women make final preparations from Waco for Friday’s NCAA game with Ole MISS

Coyotes practice Thursday in Waco as they get ready for Friday’s NCAA game with Ole MISS
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) -The distractions of the NCAA Tournament faded away Thursday afternoon for the USD Coyotes, stepping onto the court for one final practice before their face-off against Ole Miss.

“We’re the type of group that when it’s time to have fun, we’re going to have fun. And when it’s time to work hard, we’re going to do just that, and I think we’ve done a really good job of that. Not only in the past, but leading up to this game and this whole season really.” said USD Senior Guard Chloe Lamb.

They’ll face a Rebels squad that’s held opponents to 56 points a game, with a shut-down center in Shakira Austin.

“I think their defense is a defense that can give you some different looks and some different press scenarios. They certainly have the ability to lock individual players down, they have the ability to help early and get back to players. They have the ability to block shots.” said USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

This won’t be the first time that Plitzuweit and Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin have coach against one another, when Plitzuweit was the head coach at Northern Kentucky and McPhee-McCuin at Jacksonville.

Both say that familiarity with one another will factor into Friday’s game.

“The familiarity piece is great to have. But certainly what we understand is really their level of toughness and competitiveness.” said Plitzuweit.

“It was incredible. Because once they said who we were playing against, immediately there was some sense of peace, because I was familiar with her. I didn’t have to say, ‘Oh, let me see, what’s her style?” said McPhee-McCuin.

In Waco Texas, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

