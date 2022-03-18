A Warm, Dry Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The start of Spring is less than 48 hours away and the weather this weekend will certainly feel like it with temperatures 10-30 degrees above average and the warmest day looks to be on Sunday. Some much needed precipitation does return to the region early next week, but there’s still some question marks on that.

TONIGHT: Any lingering cloud cover will move out and skies will be mainly clear for most of the night. A weak cold front will bring in a few clouds overnight into early Saturday morning but that’s about it. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph, gradually becoming light to calm out of the S and SW. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30.

SATURDAY: Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day with some scattered clouds from time to time. Clouds will start to trickle in overnight ahead of a warm front. Winds will be out of the W and N at 5-15 mph, but will become SE Saturday night as the warm front approaches. Highs will be in the 60s with some 50s northeast. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY: Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as the warm front moves through out ahead of the next storm system. Winds will become gusty out of the S and SSE at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strong winds, combined with the dry conditions and low humidity levels, there will be the concern for fire weather and wouldn’t be surprised if alerts are issued for that threat. Skies will be cloudy Sunday night with a breezy SSE wind and a slight chance of a few showers late Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center does highlight a chance for a thunderstorm or two across the region. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: A complex storm system is still on track to impact areas from the Upper Midwest down to Texas and points east to begin next week. The center of the low will slow track across the central and southern plains and bring with it rain, snow and severe weather that will impact at least 15 states. For us, we’ll mostly see rain with this system along with gusty winds. There will be some changeover to snow into Tuesday, but that depends on how low temperatures get and the track of this system. Models do print out overall precipitation totals of at least a tenth to a quarter inch with totals of potentially a half inch or more along and south of I-90 yet. We’ll watch this system closely and bring you the latest updates throughout the weekend. Highs will cool back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The weather pattern looks to remain quiet and seasonable. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with more clouds moving in for the weekend, but as of now, precipitation chances are very low. Highs will mostly be in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

