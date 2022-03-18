Warming up this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover from west to east for our Friday. It’s going to be another pretty nice day. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northeast to the low to mid 60s out west. The wind will stay fairly light today and switch around to the south. This weekend is looking gorgeous! If you’re headed to the St. Patrick’s Day parade tomorrow, we should have plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 60s around the region. Sunday is the first day of spring and it’s looking gorgeous with highs in the 60s and 70s!

Early next week, we’ll see a storm system slide to our south and that will bring a chance of rain across the region. Right now, it looks like high temperatures will be more than warm enough to see all rain and no snow. As we head through Monday night and into Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping, we may see a few snowflakes mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for most.

Once the rain clears out, we’ll see the sun come out next week. Temperatures look like they’ll hold fairly steady in the 50s next week.

