Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Warming up this Weekend

Rain Early Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover from west to east for our Friday. It’s going to be another pretty nice day. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northeast to the low to mid 60s out west. The wind will stay fairly light today and switch around to the south. This weekend is looking gorgeous! If you’re headed to the St. Patrick’s Day parade tomorrow, we should have plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 60s around the region. Sunday is the first day of spring and it’s looking gorgeous with highs in the 60s and 70s!

Early next week, we’ll see a storm system slide to our south and that will bring a chance of rain across the region. Right now, it looks like high temperatures will be more than warm enough to see all rain and no snow. As we head through Monday night and into Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping, we may see a few snowflakes mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for most.

Once the rain clears out, we’ll see the sun come out next week. Temperatures look like they’ll hold fairly steady in the 50s next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls
Dakota Cash
Dakota Cash Jackpot winning ticket sold in Harrisburg
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation
A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with three sets of twins in two years.
Woman beating odds with unexpected pregnancy, set to welcome 3rd set of twins
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Dry, Mild Weather to Continue Through the Weekend
Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Not as Warm
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Slightly Cooler Temperatures