Dordt Women advance to Elite 8 Saturday night at NAIA Tournament in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders rolled into the Elite 8 at the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament Friday night in Sioux City with a dominating 78-43 win over Campbellsville. Ashtyn Veerbeek and Karly Gustafson each scored 18 for the Defenders who took charge early in the game and continued to drown the lead. They out-scored the Tigers 41-13 in the second and third quarters to break the game open and shot 54% for the game.

The Defenders play at 8 o’clock Saturday night in the final game of the day against The Masters of California. Bill Harmsen’s team is now 27-8 for the season.

