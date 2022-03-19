Friday night recap of Boys State Basketball semi’s in SF, Aberdeen and RC
All three top seeds advance to championship games Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 of the top seeds advance to the championship games Saturday night.
At the Class “AA” tournament in Sioux Falls the Roosevelt Rough Riders remained unbeaten with a 61-46 win over Harrisburg. They will face O’Gorman in the title game after the Knights rallied to force overtime and then beat Washington 58-57 on a David Alpers basketball. Mitchell beat Yankton 66-56 and Lincoln edged Jefferson 69-68 in the consolation bracket.
At the Class “B” tournament in Aberdeen Kalen Garry led the top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs past Potter County 67-45 and Lower Brule won a wild 3 overtime game over White River 86-63 setting up what should be an exciting title game. Waubay-Summit beat Aberdeen Christian 56-42 and Castlewood defeated Freeman Academy/Marion 64-48 in the consolation round.
And at the State “A” in Rapid City #1 Dakota Valley also remained unbeaten behind Isaac Bruns as the Panthers bested Flandreau 59-47. They will face Sioux Valley in the championship Saturday night after the Cossacks beat St. Thomas More 54-46. SF Christian out-scored Groton Area 86-56 and Winner beat Lakota Tech 60-53 in the consolation games.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.