Friday night recap of Boys State Basketball semi’s in SF, Aberdeen and RC

SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 of the top seeds advance to the championship games Saturday night.

At the Class “AA” tournament in Sioux Falls the Roosevelt Rough Riders remained unbeaten with a 61-46 win over Harrisburg. They will face O’Gorman in the title game after the Knights rallied to force overtime and then beat Washington 58-57 on a David Alpers basketball. Mitchell beat Yankton 66-56 and Lincoln edged Jefferson 69-68 in the consolation bracket.

At the Class “B” tournament in Aberdeen Kalen Garry led the top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs past Potter County 67-45 and Lower Brule won a wild 3 overtime game over White River 86-63 setting up what should be an exciting title game. Waubay-Summit beat Aberdeen Christian 56-42 and Castlewood defeated Freeman Academy/Marion 64-48 in the consolation round.

And at the State “A” in Rapid City #1 Dakota Valley also remained unbeaten behind Isaac Bruns as the Panthers bested Flandreau 59-47. They will face Sioux Valley in the championship Saturday night after the Cossacks beat St. Thomas More 54-46. SF Christian out-scored Groton Area 86-56 and Winner beat Lakota Tech 60-53 in the consolation games.

