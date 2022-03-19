Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln County deputies make arrest for stolen vehicle

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Iowa resident for driving a stolen vehicle..(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Iowa resident for driving a stolen vehicle.

It happened Friday evening on South Dakota Highway 11 near 271st Street, just outside of Sioux Falls, when a Lincoln County Deputy made a traffic stop.

The 33-year-old driver, from Iowa, was subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspicuously displayed license plates, and a felony arrest warrant.

