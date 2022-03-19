Avera Medical Minute
Man identified in Pennington County fatal accident

Generic car crash
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Owanka, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Buick Envision was southbound on 171st Avenue when it crossed the center line, went into the north ditch and eventually came to rest in an adjacent field.

Gary Oldert, the 76-year-old driver, was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

