NCAA TOURNAMENT: Sterling SDSU season only missed elusive first NCAA Tournament win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Dakota News Now) - Though this did not prove to be the year that South Dakota State finally won its first NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball Tournament, what a year it was! SDSU finishing arguably the best season in program history at 30-5.

“Once the game was over, kind of walking off the court, I turned around and was soaking it all in because it was a dream come true for me.” SDSU Sophomore Guard Baylor Scheierman says.

The Jackrabbits say goodbye to lone senior Douglas Wilson. The Des Moines native came in out of junior college with the unenviable task of filling the shows of all-time leading scorer Mike Daum, and left with more than 1400 career points and Summit player of the year honors.

“I never imagined myself being in the position that I was in. And I’m really greatful that South Dakota State gave me that opportunity. They stuck with me through day one.” Wilson says.

Depending on how the transfer portal hurts, or even potentially helps, SDSU the Jackrabbits will largely return the majority of their roster with Summit Sixth Man of the Year Luke Appel likely to try and fill Wilson’s role, meaning they’ll likely be the preseason favorite to return to next year’s NCAA Tournament.

“Do everything, we’re going to work int he offeason, do everything in our power to be in the same position to come next year.” SDSU Sophomore Guard Charlie Easley says.

And whenever the Jacks do return, the question of how they’ll win a game will remain at the three of last four they were down by three or tied inside the final two minutes.

“Things have to go your way. Every chance we get to play in the NCAA Tournament don’t ever take it for granted. Don’t ever take it for granted because you never know. And if we continue to work I have great hope that we’ll be back here. And, just like today I had great hope that we were going to be successful, and I think we will be in the future as well.” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says.

One thing you can really appreciate about this South Dakota State program is that this loss is so bitterly disappointing to the program and Jackrabbit nation despite the fact that, as a significantly lower seed in each of their NCAA Tournament appearances, State will almost always be the underdog that isn’t favored to win.

Yet whenever the program does return to March Madness, SDSU and their fans will almost surely expect a victory no matter their seed. This coming only ten years after the program made it’s Division One NCAA Tournament debut.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.