Rapid City shooting leaves one person with serious injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting early Saturday morning in Rapid City left one person with serious injuries.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to 1721 N. Lacrosse Street for a report of a disturbance. While on the scene investigating, officers were notified that a gun had been fired in one of the rooms at the address.

Officers located the room and found a single gunshot victim inside.

Police began rendering emergency first aid until a medical unit arrived. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A number of witnesses were interviewed and police have placed 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm. The investigation into the shooting incident remains active and ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

