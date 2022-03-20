Augustana & St. Cloud State split NSIC conference opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team began NSIC play on Saturday in a doubleheader split with the St. Cloud State Huskies. The Vikings defeated the Huskies in game 1, 5-2. St. Cloud State was able to notch a win in game 2 to split the doubleheader.

Augustana moves to 11-4-1 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC. St. Cloud State holds an overall record of 9-7 and 1-1 in NSIC action.

Game 1: Augustana 5, St. Cloud State 2

Tanner Brown started on the mound for Augustana. Brown would be the solo pitcher for the first game, totaling all seven innings on the mound. Facing 23 batters, Brown recorded 10 strikeouts to earn his second win of the season. He did not give up a hit until the top of the fifth inning, seeing the minimum number of batters to that point.

Augustana scored in the bottom of the first inning after Carter Howell singled to the Huskies’ shortstop, scoring Jack Hines.

The Vikings added two runs to the board in the third inning on an odd error from the first baseman of the Huskies. Howell landed on base during the play and was able to stretch to second base. Jordan Barth scored on the play, increasing AU’s lead. Howell would score on a wild pitch to push the lead by one.

SCSU got on the board in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to Howell in center field.

Hines was brought home by a single from Howell and the Vikings pushed the lead by a run.

The Huskies added one in the sixth inning but the batter was caught in a rundown and called out after trying to stretch his single into a double, bringing the inning to a close.

Augustana sealed the win in the sixth inning then JT Mix singled to the right field corner, sending Tony Lanier in to score.

Hines and Howell led the Vikings with two hits each, and Howell’s two RBI were key in the win.

The win for Brown was the second-straight complete-game gem for the senior. He previously shutdown Wayne State (Mich.) with seven innings of six-hit ball last week.

Game 2: St. Cloud State 11, Augustana 2

Ryan Jares made the start for Augustana in the second game of the doubleheader. Jares pitched 6.1 innings and recorded six strikeouts. Seth Miller replaced Jares in the seventh inning. Thomas Bruss was the third pitcher for Augustana, pitching two innings with one strikeout.

St. Cloud State was the first to add a run in the second inning.

Back-to-back doubles tied the game in the fourth when Jaxon Rosencranz brought home Will Olson and got the Vikings on the board.

The Huskies regained their lead in the top of the sixth with a double to left field. In the seventh inning, the Huskies hit one over the right field fence for a two-run lead.

St. Cloud State scored three runs in the seventh inning to increase its lead.

JT Mix scored on a balk to cut the lead by one run.

The Huskies added three more runs in the top of the eighth and three in the ninth inning to bring the final score to 11-2.

Up Next

The Vikings close out the series with St. Cloud State tomorrow in the final game of the three-game series, which is also the Vikings Kids Club game. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

