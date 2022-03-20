Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

College student plans to visit every South Dakota town

College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner, a college student out of Nebraska plans to visit all 310 incorporated South Dakota towns over the summer.

Varner says the idea came in 2020 during the pandemic.

Over the past two years, he has visited every town in both Nebraska and Iowa. His eyes are now set on South Dakota.

Varner has written books that detail his experiences with each state, and call it “The ultimate travel guide” to South Dakota.

You can follow along with Varner’s journey on his Facebook page, he also joined Dakota News Now to describe more about his experiences so far.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Iowa resident for driving a stolen vehicle..
Lincoln County deputies make arrest for stolen vehicle
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

Latest News

College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
Syrup races return to Sioux Falls
Women's Day of Service helps distribute feminine products to local non-profits
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident