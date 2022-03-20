College student plans to visit every South Dakota town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner, a college student out of Nebraska plans to visit all 310 incorporated South Dakota towns over the summer.

Varner says the idea came in 2020 during the pandemic.

Over the past two years, he has visited every town in both Nebraska and Iowa. His eyes are now set on South Dakota.

Varner has written books that detail his experiences with each state, and call it “The ultimate travel guide” to South Dakota.

You can follow along with Varner’s journey on his Facebook page, he also joined Dakota News Now to describe more about his experiences so far.

