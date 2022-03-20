Coyotes seek balance heading into Baylor showdown

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - It is gameday and one of the biggest moments in the history of South Dakota women’s basketball against Baylor in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Though they are heavy underdogs to the perennial national power Bears, the Coyotes insist there is still business to take care of and they are by no means satisfied. Still, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit wants her team to play loose and soak in the moment.

The Bears and Coyotes face off at 5:00 PM on ESPN 2.

