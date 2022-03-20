Avera Medical Minute
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation

Police tape.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the evening hours of March 19, 2022, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 25 and 249th Street in rural Hanson County.

Upon law enforcement’s initial arrival, it was determined additional resources were necessary, resulting in the activation of the South Dakota Highway Patrol SWAT Team and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation Crisis/ Hostage Negotiations Unit, as well as the response of southeast regional DCI special agents.

While response efforts were ongoing, initial reports indicate an involved male subject fired at on-scene law enforcement officers, resulting in law enforcement returning fire and fatally wounding the involved male subject.   

As is standard in these situations, the DCI conducts an extensive, independent, and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At the completion of the investigation, results are provided for subsequent legal review.

