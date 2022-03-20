Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
17-2 run in fourth quarter sends Defenders to 72-56 victory
Mar. 20, 2022
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Master’s jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with a five-point run but Dordt answered with a six-point run of its own. The teams would remain close throughout the game with five ties and nine lead changes. With a tie score with 4:35 left in the game, Macey Nielson nailed a three-point jump shot that would start a 17-2 run where the Defenders held the Mustangs to advance to the semifinals.
Game Highlights
- Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt led all scorers with 22 points.
- Karly Gustafson of Dordt was the only player in the game that posted a double-double
- Giani Wimbish-Gay of The Master’s led the Mustangs with 15 points.
- The teams matched each other in field goals going 21-for-55 (38.2%). The difference came from beyond the arch where the defenders landed a nearly 14% difference.
- Dordt was given 29 chances at the free-throw line and hit 25 of them (86.2%). The Defenders only put the Mustangs at the line nine times on the night.
