Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four

17-2 run in fourth quarter sends Defenders to 72-56 victory
Beat The Masters' College in Elite 8
By Zach Borg and NAIA
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Master’s jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with a five-point run but Dordt answered with a six-point run of its own. The teams would remain close throughout the game with five ties and nine lead changes. With a tie score with 4:35 left in the game, Macey Nielson nailed a three-point jump shot that would start a 17-2 run where the Defenders held the Mustangs to advance to the semifinals.

Game Highlights

  • Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt led all scorers with 22 points.
  • Karly Gustafson of Dordt was the only player in the game that posted a double-double
  • Giani Wimbish-Gay of The Master’s led the Mustangs with 15 points.
  • The teams matched each other in field goals going 21-for-55 (38.2%). The difference came from beyond the arch where the defenders landed a nearly 14% difference.
  • Dordt was given 29 chances at the free-throw line and hit 25 of them (86.2%). The Defenders only put the Mustangs at the line nine times on the night.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

