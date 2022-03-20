Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Master’s jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with a five-point run but Dordt answered with a six-point run of its own. The teams would remain close throughout the game with five ties and nine lead changes. With a tie score with 4:35 left in the game, Macey Nielson nailed a three-point jump shot that would start a 17-2 run where the Defenders held the Mustangs to advance to the semifinals.

Game Highlights

Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt led all scorers with 22 points.

Karly Gustafson of Dordt was the only player in the game that posted a double-double

Giani Wimbish-Gay of The Master’s led the Mustangs with 15 points.

The teams matched each other in field goals going 21-for-55 (38.2%). The difference came from beyond the arch where the defenders landed a nearly 14% difference.

Dordt was given 29 chances at the free-throw line and hit 25 of them (86.2%). The Defenders only put the Mustangs at the line nine times on the night.

