Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hancock denies Minneota girls a third straight Minnesota State A Championship

Vikings fall 54-43 at Williams Arena
Reacts to falling in State Championship game
Reacts to falling in State Championship game(KSTC)
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneota Vikings bid to three-peat as Minnesota Girls Basketball State Champions was ended by the Hancock Owls on Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Minneota could not maintain a five point halftime lead and were outscored by 16 in the second in falling to Hancock 54-43.

McKenna Yost had a game-high 17 points with Jeren Rost adding 12 for Minneota. The Vikings finish 28-5.

The Owls completed a 30-1 season with Kaitlyn Rohloff’s 16 points leading the way.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site...
The City reaches a settlement on the downtown parking ramp
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women advance to NAIA Final Four
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana & St. Cloud State split NSIC conference opener
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana-St. Cloud State baseball twin bill