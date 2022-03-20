Hancock denies Minneota girls a third straight Minnesota State A Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneota Vikings bid to three-peat as Minnesota Girls Basketball State Champions was ended by the Hancock Owls on Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Minneota could not maintain a five point halftime lead and were outscored by 16 in the second in falling to Hancock 54-43.

McKenna Yost had a game-high 17 points with Jeren Rost adding 12 for Minneota. The Vikings finish 28-5.

The Owls completed a 30-1 season with Kaitlyn Rohloff’s 16 points leading the way.

