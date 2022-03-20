One dies in Lincoln County car accident

LENNOX, S.D. – One person died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Lennox.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on 275th Street when it collided in the intersection with an 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was southbound on 466th Avenue. Both vehicles went off the roadway into a field.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

