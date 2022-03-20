NCAA TOURNAMENT: Coyotes move on from first win to powerhouse Baylor

Coyotes get 2nd seed Baylor

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota Coyote fans and alumni are likely still celebrating the first ever NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Ole Miss yesterday, the team itself is on to their second round matchup with Baylor.

Cooper Seamer has more on practice day in Waco, Texas.

USD and Baylor will tip off tomorrow at 5:00 PM on ESPN 2.

