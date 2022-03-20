Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Coyotes move on from first win to powerhouse Baylor

USD to face Bears in 2nd round tomorrow at 5:00 PM
Set sights on second round
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Coyotes get 2nd seed Baylor

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota Coyote fans and alumni are likely still celebrating the first ever NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Ole Miss yesterday, the team itself is on to their second round matchup with Baylor.

Cooper Seamer has more on practice day in Waco, Texas.

USD and Baylor will tip off tomorrow at 5:00 PM on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site...
The City reaches a settlement on the downtown parking ramp
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women advance to NAIA Final Four
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana & St. Cloud State split NSIC conference opener
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana-St. Cloud State baseball twin bill
Reacts to falling in State Championship game
Hancock denies Minneota girls a third straight Minnesota State A Championship