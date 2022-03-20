Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NCAA TOURNAMENT: USD facing a “Bear” of a challenge to reach Sweet 16 in Baylor

Coyotes will have to defeat perennial power Bears on their homecourt
Coyotes to get "Bear" of a challenge in 2nd round
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes’ looked to be in complete control in their historic win over Ole Miss. But now they face a much tougher matchup in the second round, in the two-seed Baylor Bears.

The Coyotes fared well Friday evening taking on one of the best posts in the country in Shakira Austin. But against Baylor, they’ll have a greater challenge in Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.

“I think there’s things we take, and I guess even you take from the sense of playing against someone with that much size. I think there is carryover just from playing against someone bigger. But obviously, Baylor is a different team and their posts are different than she is.” said USD Junior Forward Allison Peplowski.

The team knows it will be a tough environment to play in Sunday with Baylor hosting. But South Dakota Freshman Guard Maddie Krull said that sort of challenge isn’t new to them, and they’re ready for it.

“I think about comparing it to kind of a Frost Arena, where we play there against our rivals. It can get loud, and I think it will be loud. But I think that those are also super-fun environments for us to play in. And I think that that’s also something that we can use to kind of feel and and kind of get going.” said Krull.

Baylor has a new head coach this year in Nicki Collen. That transition to new staff hasn’t slowed down the historic Bears powerhouse.

“The toughness and the grittiness defensively of Baylor Women’s Basketball has continued. And then on top of it, they also shoot the ball at a very high percentage and shoot it more when they stretch the floor. So it makes it even tougher.” said USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

But Collen said that South Dakota showed their toughness and potential against Ole Miss. That play from the Coyotes is something that Baylor won’t overlook.

“They’re kind of a well-oiled machine. They know where they want to go. They don’t over-penetrate very often, and they know where they want to pass it when they do penetrate.” said Baylor Head Coach Nicki Collen.

And to make that matchup even tougher for the Coyotes, they’ll have to do it in front of the Green and Gold faithful on Baylor’s homecourt, in the Ferrell Center.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site...
The City reaches a settlement on the downtown parking ramp
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women advance to NAIA Final Four
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana & St. Cloud State split NSIC conference opener
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana-St. Cloud State baseball twin bill
Reacts to falling in State Championship game
Hancock denies Minneota girls a third straight Minnesota State A Championship