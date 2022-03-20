NCAA TOURNAMENT: USD facing a “Bear” of a challenge to reach Sweet 16 in Baylor

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes’ looked to be in complete control in their historic win over Ole Miss. But now they face a much tougher matchup in the second round, in the two-seed Baylor Bears.

The Coyotes fared well Friday evening taking on one of the best posts in the country in Shakira Austin. But against Baylor, they’ll have a greater challenge in Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.

“I think there’s things we take, and I guess even you take from the sense of playing against someone with that much size. I think there is carryover just from playing against someone bigger. But obviously, Baylor is a different team and their posts are different than she is.” said USD Junior Forward Allison Peplowski.

The team knows it will be a tough environment to play in Sunday with Baylor hosting. But South Dakota Freshman Guard Maddie Krull said that sort of challenge isn’t new to them, and they’re ready for it.

“I think about comparing it to kind of a Frost Arena, where we play there against our rivals. It can get loud, and I think it will be loud. But I think that those are also super-fun environments for us to play in. And I think that that’s also something that we can use to kind of feel and and kind of get going.” said Krull.

Baylor has a new head coach this year in Nicki Collen. That transition to new staff hasn’t slowed down the historic Bears powerhouse.

“The toughness and the grittiness defensively of Baylor Women’s Basketball has continued. And then on top of it, they also shoot the ball at a very high percentage and shoot it more when they stretch the floor. So it makes it even tougher.” said USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

But Collen said that South Dakota showed their toughness and potential against Ole Miss. That play from the Coyotes is something that Baylor won’t overlook.

“They’re kind of a well-oiled machine. They know where they want to go. They don’t over-penetrate very often, and they know where they want to pass it when they do penetrate.” said Baylor Head Coach Nicki Collen.

And to make that matchup even tougher for the Coyotes, they’ll have to do it in front of the Green and Gold faithful on Baylor’s homecourt, in the Ferrell Center.

