Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One person died Friday night in a car crash southeast of Rapid City

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Subaru Impreza was westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 37-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Iowa resident for driving a stolen vehicle..
Lincoln County deputies make arrest for stolen vehicle
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

Latest News

Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
Syrup races return to Sioux Falls