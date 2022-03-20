One person died Friday night in a car crash southeast of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Subaru Impreza was westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 37-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

