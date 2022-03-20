St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns After 2 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was a lot happening in downtown Sioux Falls today, but the big news is that the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back in full force after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

It’s the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and people are excited to be out and about enjoying the beautiful weather.

This was the first time the parade had taken place in two years because of covid, and people were excited to get the event back.

“The Freedom, the excitement like I said to be around other people. It just feels so good to be out and about again.” said parade goer, Kelly Hornsby.

For many, like grand marshal Mike O’Hara, the parade is a celebration of heritage and tradition.

“The favorite part is getting the whole family together. This is probably the biggest gathering of our family each year, we probably have about 70 family members here today.” said grand marshal, Mike O’Hara.

This year’s parade was extra special for O’Hara as it honored his late father: James Michael Doyl.

“In the year 2000 my dad was the grand marshal, so we have to continue the tradition a little bit.” said O’Hare.

For others, with a little less personal connection, the parade is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy talking with people.

“Just being out with everybody. I love people and it is like I said celebrating a heritage you know to me.” said Hornsby.

Organizers and parade goers are excited for the events to take place again next year.

