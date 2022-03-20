STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Roosevelt works overtime against O’Gorman to repeat & win 35th straight game
Riders defeat Knights 54-52 in overtime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the Roosevelt Rough Riders are State AA Basketball Champions.
It just took them a bit longer to do it.
Force into overtime by rival O’Gorman the Riders got pair of Marcus Phillips three pointers, a key Vance Borchers steal and score, and a big stop in the final minute to preserve a 54-52 victory and win their second consecutive State AA title on Saturday night at the Premier Center in boys prep basketball action.
The victory is Roosevelt’s 35th straight and caps off a perfect 24-0 season.
Phillips led Roosevelt with a game-high 16 points in his final prep game.
SDSU-bound football recruit David Alpers led the Knights with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
