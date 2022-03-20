Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Roosevelt works overtime against O’Gorman to repeat & win 35th straight game

Riders defeat Knights 54-52 in overtime
Roosevelt beats O'Gorman 54-52 in OT
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the Roosevelt Rough Riders are State AA Basketball Champions.

It just took them a bit longer to do it.

Force into overtime by rival O’Gorman the Riders got pair of Marcus Phillips three pointers, a key Vance Borchers steal and score, and a big stop in the final minute to preserve a 54-52 victory and win their second consecutive State AA title on Saturday night at the Premier Center in boys prep basketball action.

The victory is Roosevelt’s 35th straight and caps off a perfect 24-0 season.

Phillips led Roosevelt with a game-high 16 points in his final prep game.

SDSU-bound football recruit David Alpers led the Knights with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site...
The City reaches a settlement on the downtown parking ramp
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Burgandy Figueroa, Justin Rainwater mug shots.
Police: Two arrested in attempted burglary, northeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women advance to NAIA Final Four
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana & St. Cloud State split NSIC conference opener
Scores during doubleheader with St. Cloud State
Augustana-St. Cloud State baseball twin bill
Reacts to falling in State Championship game
Hancock denies Minneota girls a third straight Minnesota State A Championship