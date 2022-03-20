Avera Medical Minute
STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: De Smet’s dominant second half delivers victory over Lower Brule & second straight state title

Bulldogs shutout Lower Brule in fourth quarter to pull away for a 49-26 win
De Smet repeats beating Lower Brule
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The De Smet Bulldogs emphatically proved to be one of the best teams in South Dakota State B basketball history in a second half and fourth quarter that dispelled any Lower Brule notions of taking their crown.

Up just four at the break the Bulldogs outscored Lower Brule 24-5 in the second, including a 16-0 fourth quarter shutout, to capture their second consecutive State B Championship 49-26 on Saturday night in Aberdeen in boys prep basketball action.

Lower Brule looked to be heading into half down by two when a stunning putback by De Smet’s George Jensen lifted them to a 25-21 lead and gave the Bulldogs all the momentum going into the locker room.

Damon Wilkinson led De Smet with a game-high 19 points and 23 rebounds and was the lone Bulldog in double figures. South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year Kalen Garry scored eight points in his final prep game before heading off to play at South Dakota State.

Ellwyn Langdeau led Lower Brule with 13 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

