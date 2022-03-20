Avera Medical Minute
STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP PERFECTION! Dakota Valley drops Sioux Valley to finish perfect campaign

Panthers win first ever title 82-65
Dakota Valley downs Sioux Valley
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even a slow start could not stop what ended up being a team of destiny at Dakota Valley.

Trailing at half the Panthers used a blistering 25-12 third quarter to go ahead of the Sioux Valley Cossacks and eventually pull away to win their first ever state title, claiming the A Championship 82-65 on Saturday night at The Monument in Rapid City in prep boys basketball action.

The victory completes a perfect 26-0 season for Dakota Valley.

Randy Rosenquist led the Panthers with 25 points while Isaac Bruns added 24. Jaxson Wingert scored 16 and Jaxon Hennies put in 10 as well.

Sioux Valley, who fell short of their program’s first ever title and settles for runner-up for a second straight year, was led by Oliver Vincent’s 23 points.

Click on the video viewer for the highlights!

