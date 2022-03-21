Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 6:05 PM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm activation at 4800 E. 54th Street.

The first arriving unit discovered an apartment building with light smoke on the third floor, and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire. A fire was located in a third-story apartment, with no residents present in the apartment.

Other residents from the building had exited. The sprinkler system in the apartment had activated and contained the fire to a small area. The fire was quickly and completely extinguished, and the building was cleared of smoke. No injuries were reported, and several residents were displaced.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 21 personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police Department, Patient Care EMS, and Mid-American Energy.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to test their smoke and CO detectors on a monthly basis.

