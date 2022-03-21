Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Arc of Dreams lit orange for MS Awareness

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Arc of Dreams over the Big Sioux River lit up in the color orange over the weekend.

The special lighting on Friday and Saturday was in honor of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

The National MS Society works to raise funds for critical MS research, as well as highlight the disease that impacts nearly 1 million people in the United States.

The local MS community council has received an executive proclamation from Governor Kristi Noem for MS Awareness Week.

More information can be found at nationalMSsociety.org/MSawareness.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US
South Dakota is 2022′s 4th least sinful state according to WalletHub study
Welding
Winners of Mitchell Technical College’s Welding Competition get high valued prizes
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
Noem signs bill banning colleges from requiring CRT training or orientations
Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
EmBe Announces the 2022 Tribute to Women Nominees