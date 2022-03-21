Arc of Dreams lit orange for MS Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Arc of Dreams over the Big Sioux River lit up in the color orange over the weekend.

The special lighting on Friday and Saturday was in honor of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

The National MS Society works to raise funds for critical MS research, as well as highlight the disease that impacts nearly 1 million people in the United States.

The local MS community council has received an executive proclamation from Governor Kristi Noem for MS Awareness Week.

More information can be found at nationalMSsociety.org/MSawareness.

