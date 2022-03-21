Augustana takes rubber game from St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana baseball bested the St. Cloud State Huskies on Sunday to claim the series two game to one. The final score of the game was 6-3 in favor of AU. The Vikings now hold a record of 12-4-1 overall and 2-1 in NSIC play. St. Cloud State’s overall record moves to 9-8 and 1-2 in conference action.

Caleb Saari was the starting pitcher for the Vikings. Saari pitched 5.1 innings, facing 21 batters and making eight strikeouts and earned the victory on the mound. Taking over for Saari on the mound in the sixth inning was Caleb Kranz. Kranz struck out two batters in 1.1 innings.

Adam Diedrich was sent to the mound in the seventh inning to take over for Kranz. Diedrich pitched 1.2 innings to make three strikeouts.

Closing out the game and earning the save was Jed Schmidt. Schmidt entered the game in the ninth inning, striking out one and throwing out the last batter to finish the ballgame.

Saari gets the win on his record and Schmidt records the save.

St. Cloud State scored first on a double down the left field line to take an early lead in the top of the first inning.

Augustana tied it up shortly after when Jordan Barth was brought home by a Will Olson single that went through to the left side. The Vikings pushed their lead by two more runs in the fourth inning. Tony Lanier picked things back up with an RBI single to score Jaxon Rosencranz.

Lanier was brought in when JT Mix sent a bunt down the first base line. Mix tapped first base with his left hand after the first baseman missed the diving tag. The infield single drove AU to a 3-1 lead.

The Huskies cut the lead to one run in the top of the seventh inning when a sacrifice groundout to Mix at second base allowed a runner to score.

In the seventh inning, Mix made it a 4-2 ballgame after scoring on a wild pitch.

Carter Howell added another to the board in the eighth inning on a single from Olson. Howell scored on a throwing error by the Huskies’ left fielder. Olson was brought home when Lanier hit the ball up the middle.

St. Cloud State homered in the ninth to add one to the board.

Olson, Lanier and Mix all totaled two hits each. Lanier led the Vikings with two RBI in the contest.

Up Next

The Vikings host the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on Wednesday for the Pups at the Ballpark game. First pitch for the midweek doubleheader is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

